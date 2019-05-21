Buses diverted as emergency services attend crash involving cyclist in Leeds

Have your say

Buses are being diverted as police and ambulance attend the scene of a crash in Alwoodley.

Police received a call at 12.21 and attended the scene at the junction of Nursery Lane and Lingfield Hill in Alwoodley.

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "Service Update-Leeds Due to an road traffic collision on Lingfield Hill number 7 Primley Park buses are diverting Lingfield Drive, Ring Road, Harrogate Road.

"Number 7 Leeds Rail Station services diverting Nursery Lane to King Lane."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the crash involves a car and a cyclist.

The ambulance service are in attendance as the cyclist has received a leg injury but this is not thought to be life threatening.