Bus diversions in place for the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019

Bus diversions are in place for the race.

You can find everything you need to know about the race as well as the road closures on the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Bus diversions will be in place from the start of service and will return to normal as soon as possible once roads have re-opened.

West Yorkshire Metro said Wellington Street is expected to be open around 11am, Kirkstall Road around 1pm and The Headrow around 2pm.

These times are approximate.

These are the bus services affected by today's race according to WY Metro:

4, 16 & 16A towards Seacroft

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row and Wellington Street to normal route.

Misses: Wellington Street, W8 & W3

Catch from: City Square, P5

5 towards LGI

Services will terminate at W4 King Street not serving Leeds General Infirmary.

The service towards Halton moor will restart at P5 City Square.

Misses: Calverley Street Y11, Woodhouse Lane L5, Albion Street J6

Catch from: City Square P5

14 towards Pudsey

Terminating at King Street W4 and restarting from Wellington Street W1 then normal route and stops.

14 towards City Centre

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row and Wellington Street terminate at W4 King Street not serving Westgate Y2 & Park Row P4.

Misses: Westgate Y2 & Park Row P4

Catch from: Wellington Street W1

15 towards Old Farnley

Terminating at King Street W4 and restarting from Wellington Street W1 then normal route and stops.

15 towards City Centre

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row and Wellington Street terminate at W4 King Street not serving Westgate Y2 & Park Row P4.

Misses: Westgate Y2 & Park Row P4

Catch from: Wellington Street W1

19 & 19A towards Garforth

A normal route to Park Lane then via Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, left onto Merrion street onto Vicar lane then left down side of market back on route at Kirkgate,

Misses: Westgate Y1 & The Headrow Y5

Catch from: York Street F3

19 & 19A towards Cardigan Road

A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow, Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Clarendon Road to Park Lane then back on Burley Road.

Misses: York Street F7, Kirkgate K13, Duncan Street K17, Station Interchange S5, Infirmary St D, The Headrow Y10, Westgate Y14

Catch From: York Street F6, Eastgate G6, Albion Street J1

27 & 28 towards Headingley

From Bishopgate Street via City Square, Quebec Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, observe H10, Albion Street, observe J3, to its own route.

Misses: Calverley Street A, Great George Street C

Catch from: Bishopgate Street, stop Z1, Albion Street, stop J3, Woodhouse Lane, stop L2

33 & 34 towards Leeds

A normal route to Kirkstall Abbey then Abbey Walk, Morris Lane, Burley Road, Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Vicar Lane, Eastgate, to bus station.

Misses: All stops between Kirkstall Abbey and Leeds Bus Station.

33 & 34 towards Otley from Leeds bus station

A normal route to The Headrow then Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill and Morris Lane to Abbey Walk then re-join A65 to resume normal route.

Misses: Park Row P1, Wellington Street S3 & W10

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station or The Headrow H9

42 towards Oakwood

A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Worley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street to normal route

Misses: Wellington Street W13 W11 W3,

Catch From: Infirmary Street H, New York Street K11, York Street F3

42 towards Old Farnley via Vicar Lane

Use stop M3

49 towards Seacroft

49 will operate between City Centre and Seacroft only.

The following 49 journeys will NOT run from Bramley Centre to Leeds City Centre - 0639 0709 0809 0839 0909 0939 1003 1023 1053 1123 1153 1223 1253 and 1323.

Service will restart at 1.53pm from Bramley towards Seacroft.

49 towards Bramley

SUSPENDED between City Centre and Bramley during this event.

The following 49 journeys will NOT run from Leeds City Centre Eastgate to Bramley - 0802 0832 0902 0928 1010 1040 1110 1140 1210 1240 1310 and 1340.

Service will restart 2.10pm from Leeds (G5 Eastgate) towards Bramley.

50 & 50A towards Seacroft

A normal route to Park Lane then via Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, and Albion Street to The Headrow and normal route.

Misses: Y2 Calverley St A, Gt George St C

Catch from: Vicar Lane, stop M3, York Street, stop F5 and F2

50 & 50A towards Burley Road

A normal route to The Headrow then Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road and Park Lane to normal route.

Misses: The Headrow Y10

Catch from: Eastgate G5, The Headrow, stop H7

55 & 75 towards Holbeck

Inbound journeys terminate at King Street W4 and re- start from Aire Street S12

Misses: Park Row P3

Catch from: Aire Street S12

60 towards Keighley

A normal route and stops to Wellington Street, then non-stop via Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Armley Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Ridge Road, and Wyther Lane to Leeds and Bradford Road and normal route.

60 towards Leeds

Anormal route to Leeds and Bradford Road, then non-stop via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, Inner Ring Road and Marsh Lane to the bus station.

Misses: All stops between Leeds and Bradford Road and Leeds Bus Station.

72 towards Leeds

Anormal route to Wellington Road then via A58 Inner Ring Road, Marsh Lane, St Peter’s Street, Eastgate to terminate at bus stop G6 Eastgate (450 29640)

72 towards Bradford

From Eastgate G6 via The Headrow, New Briggate, A64 (M) Inner Ring Road, A58 Inner Ring Road, to resume normal route from Wellington Road.

Misses: The Headrow H8 & Y10, Westgate Y14, Wellington Road W12

Catch from: Eastgate G6

81A towards Leeds

A normal route to Branch Road then via Armley Road, Canal Street, Armley Gyratory then via Wortley Lane, Spence Lane, Whitehall Road, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street to normal route

Misses: All stops between Armley Town Street and Infirmary Street.

81A owards Pudsey via normal route and stops.

91 service

SUSPENDED between Pudsey and Halton Moor due to this event

The following journeys will not run:

0854 from Bramley to Halton Moor 0937, 1023, 1053, 1123, 1153, 1223, 1253 and 1323 Pudsey to Halton Moor

0833, 0940, 1040, 1138, 1208, 1238 and 1308 from Halton Moor to Pudsey.

91 service towards Holton Moor will restart at 1353 from Pudsey.

91 service towards Pudsey will restart at 1338 from Holton Moor.

163/166/168 towards Leeds

Diverting Boar Lane South Parade Park Row

Misses G5 H8 R4

444 & 446 towards Leeds

A normal route and stops to King Street then Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane T1

444 & 446 towards Wakefield

Will start from Boar Lane T1 via normal route and stops.

Misses: South Parade R7, Park Row P4

Catch From: Boar Lane T1

508 towards Leeds

A normal route to Leeds and Bradford Road, then non-stop via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, Inner Ring Road and Marsh Lane to the bus station.

Misses: All stops between Leeds and Bradford Road and Leeds Bus Station

508 towards Halifax a

A normal route and stops to Wellington Street, then non-stop via Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Armley Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Ridge Road, and Wyther Lane to Leeds and Bradford Road and normal route

757 towards Leeds

A normal route to A6120 Ring Road then Broadway, Horsforth New Road, A657 Town Street, Rodley Lane, Whitecote Hill, Upper Town Street, Lower Town Street, A647 Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, and Inner Ring Road to the bus station.

Misses: All stops between The Ring Road and Leeds Bus Station

757 towards Leeds Bradford Airport

A normal route and stops to Wellington Street, then non-stop via Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Armley Road, A647 Stanningley Road, A657 Lower Town Street, Upper Town Street, Whitecote Hill, Rodley Lane, Town Street, A6120 Horsforth New Road and Broadway to A65 Rawdon Road and own route.

Misses: All stops between The Ring Road and Leeds Bus Station

X6 towards Leeds

A normal route to Wellington Road then via A58 Inner Ring Road, Marsh Lane, St Peter’s Street, Eastgate to terminate at bus stop G6 on Eastgate (450 29640)

X6 towards Bradford

From Eastgate G6 via The Headrow, New Briggate, A64 (M) Inner Ring Road, A58 Inner Ring Road, to resume normal route from Wellington Road.

Misses: The Headrow Y10

Catch from: Eastgate G6

X26 & X27 towards Leeds

Using Vicar lane and Boar lane in both directions.

X26 & X27 towards Garforth

From Infirmary Street via City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, New Briggate, use N4, to own route.

Misses: Great George Street B, Merrion Street F