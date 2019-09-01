Bus diversions and delays as The Headrow, Merrion Street and Albion Street all CLOSED in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Buses are being diverted and key routes are closed in Leeds city today for a free family-friendly cycling festival.

The Let's Ride Leeds event takes place from 11am-3pm today with a route starting in Millennium Square.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Let's Ride Leeds 2019 - cycle route, where to enter and road closures

To make way for the cyclists, a number of major roads are closed to traffic until 6pm today.

They include:

The Headrow (between Oxford Place to Albion Street - Eastbound)

The Headrow (between Cookridge Street to Calverley Street - Westbound)

Albion Street (between Headrow and Merrion St)

Merrion Street

Wade Lane

Lovell Park Road

Clarendon Road (between Woodhouse Lane and Moorland Road)

In an update issued this morning, WY Metro said the following bus services are being diverted from some stops and urged people to check their website for alternative routes:

1, 5, 6, 11A, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 27, 28, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55, 56, 60, 72, 75, 508, 757, X26, X27 and X84.

