Bus diversions after crash at Leeds Corn Exchange
There are bus diversions in place after a crash at Leeds Corn Exchange.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:54 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 4:02 pm
Arriva Yorkshire shared the update at 3.30pm this afternoon.
It said: "Services 202/203 due to a road traffic accident at the corn exchange in Leeds services.
"202/203 will use Tetley's bridge both ways into and out of the city until further notice."
Metro Travel News issued an update which said: "The 508 is diverting due to earlier accident via Vicar Lane/ George Street/ Eastgate into Leeds bus station until further notice."
The AA traffic news shows heavy congestion and queuing in the surrounding area.
Public transport users can expect slow traffic on the Call Lane, New Market Street and Vicar Lane.