Bus diversions after crash at Leeds Corn Exchange

It happened outside the Corn Exchange. Photo by Tony Johnson.

Arriva Yorkshire shared the update at 3.30pm this afternoon.

It said: "Services 202/203 due to a road traffic accident at the corn exchange in Leeds services.

"202/203 will use Tetley's bridge both ways into and out of the city until further notice."

Metro Travel News issued an update which said: "The 508 is diverting due to earlier accident via Vicar Lane/ George Street/ Eastgate into Leeds bus station until further notice."

The AA traffic news shows heavy congestion and queuing in the surrounding area.