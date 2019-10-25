Broken down train at Keighley station causing delays to Leeds services

The 2.56pm Leeds to Skipton service broke down at Keighley station, blocking all lines from Leeds and Bradford Forster Square to Skipton.

The 4.26pm service from Leeds to Skipton was cancelled and a number of services have been delayed.

In an announcement at 4.55pm, Northern Rail said: "Due to a broken down train outside Leeds station, all services between Leeds and Harrogate and between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square/Ilkley/Skipton are currently unable to run.

A train has broken down at Keighley station causing delays to Northern services (stock image)

"Staff are working to fix the broken train, however, no estimate for normal working can be provided at this time."