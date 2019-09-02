Broken down train causing 45 minute delays on services through Leeds Station

Have your say

Services through Leeds Station are being delayed by up to 45 minutes after a train broke down between Newcastle and York.

Some lines remain blocked on the route causing delays to Transpennine Express services to and from Leeds.

The disruption is having a knock-on effect on other trains.

Customers can board LNER and Cross Country services between Newcastle and York until further notice.

Transpennine Express apologised for the delays and said that disruption is expected until at least 4pm.

Customers are advised to check their route before they travel.

-> Multi-vehicle crash leaves severe delays on M1