Bomb disposal called to Manchester Airport as train station evacuated

Bomb disposal teams have been called to Manchester Airport after reports of a 'suspicious package' at the train station.

All trams, trains and buses are suspended and the train station has been evacuated.

Officers detained a man at the scene after the 'suspicious package' was reported at the railway station shortly after 8am.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

"Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries.

"A man has been detained by police at the scene.

"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

Thank you for your patience as we respond to this."

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport has said that flights are not affected by the ongoing incident.

How is the incident affecting trains?

TransPennine Express has warned customers that disruption is expected until at least noon.

No cancellations have been reported at Leeds Station but services will terminate before Manchester Airport.

In a statement, Northern rail said: "Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or suspended between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.

"Disruption is expected until at least 11am."

