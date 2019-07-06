All the Leeds road closures for the Leeds 10k 2019 listed in full

The Leeds 10k takes place this weekend - here is the full list of road closures for the city centre race.
The event will require road closures and junction closures between 5am on Saturday, July 6 and 4pm on Sunday, July 7.
Here is the full list and times:
Albion Street
The whole road will be shut
9.00 - 10.15am
Bishopgate Street
The whole road will be shut.
8.30 - 11.30am
Burley Place
The whole road will be shut
08:30 - 11:30am
Call Lane
The whole road will be shut.
08:30 - 10.30am
Calverley Street
From Great George Street to The Headrow
4am - 1pm
Commercial Road
From Kirkstall Road to Kirkstall Lane
08:30 - 11:30am
Cookridge Street
The whole road will be shut
04:00 - 3pm
Duncan Street
The whole road will be shut.
08:30 - 10.30am
East Parade
From South Parade to The Headrow
04:00 - 1pm
Eastgate
The whole road will be closed.
09:00 - 11.30am
Great George Street
From Calverley Street to Dudley Way
04:00 - 1pm
Great George Street
From Dudley Way to Woodhouse Lane
08:30 - 10am
Access to The Light available via Dudley Way
The Headrow
Albion Street to Vicar Lane
09:00 - 11.30am
The Headrow
Park Row to Albion Street
04:00 - 3pm
The Headrow (eastbound)
Oxford Place to Cookridge Street
04:00 - 3pm
The Headrow (westbound)
Park Row to Oxford Place
04:00 - 3pm
Inner Ring Road (eastbound carriageway)
Slip road to West Street
06:00 - 1.30pm
Inner Ring Road (westbound carriageway)
Slip road to Park Lane
06:00 - 1pm
Kirkstall Road (eastbound)
The whole road is closed
08:30 - 12pm
Kirkstall Road (westbound)
The whole road is closed
08:30 - 11.30am
Neville Street
The whole road is closed
08:30 - 11am
New Market Street
The whole road is closed.
08:30 - 10.30am
Portland Crescent
The whole road is closed.
04:00 - 1pm
Sovereign Street
The whole road is closed.
08:30 - 10.30am
Swinegate
Call Lane to Sovereign Street
08:30 - 10.30am
Viaduct Road
Junction with Burley Place
08:30 - 11.30am
Vicar Lane
The Headrow to North Street
08:30 - 10.30am
Vicar Lane
The Headrow to New Market Street
08:30 - 10.30am
Wellington Street
The whole road is closed.
08:30 - 11am
West Street
Kirkstall Road to Park Lane
08:30 - 1pm
Willow Road
Kirkstall Road to Burley Road
08:30 - 12pm