All lines blocked between Skipton and Leeds as broken down train causes commuter chaos

The broken down train is causing severe disruption.
The broken down train is causing severe disruption.
0
Have your say

A broken down train outside Skipton train station is causing commuter chaos - as all lines have been blocked.

Northern Rail tweeted to alert travellers about disruption which is expected to last until 7.30pm.

The tweet read: "Due to a broken down train outside of Skipton, train services between Leeds, Skipton and Bradford Forster Square are being disrupted."

Road transport has been requested to operate between Skipton and Shipley in both directions - with the first bus expected at 5.35pm.

Northern Rail warned journey times will be "significantly extended".