40 minute delays on M62 near Leeds after crash

There are delays of five miles on the M62 after a crash near Chain Bar.

Lanes one, two and three were closed westbound after the crash, which was reported at around 6pm.

It happened between junction 26 at Chain Bar and junction 25 at Brighouse.

Highways England said at 7pm that all lanes had reopened, but that there were still delays of 40 minutes, spanning back to junction 27.

They said on twitter: "With the assistance of West Yorkshire Police roads policing unit we have been able to move the stricken vehicle to the nearby emergency area.

"Traffic officers are currently removing the remaining debris and assessing the barrier."

One lane was also closed earlier after a HGV broke down, creating heavy traffic in the area.