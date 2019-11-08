20mph zones in Leeds 'not being enforced'

Around 90 new 20mph zones have been introduced across Leeds this year.

Barry Anderson, the chair of Leeds' communities scrutiny committee, said that some residents were feeling aggrieved that lower speed limits weren't being enforced.

Around 90 parts of the city, mostly around schools, shops and playgrounds, are being made 20mph zones this year as the city council aims to make roads safer.

But a meeting of West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Panel on Friday was told that some drivers are ignoring the new rules without punishment.

Many of the zones have been put in place without traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps.

Peter Gruen, the former deputy leader of Leeds City Council, questioned whether or not the zones "are a policy that's solved all our ails".

He added: "Our officers I think are very happy to introduce 20mph zones. They're cheap and they're quick to introduce.

"But the police, I get the impression, might not have the resources to come out and enforce 20mph zones."

In response, Coun Anderson said: "As long as the average speed comes down to beneath 30 miles per hour, officers see that as a success.

"So if the average speed becomes 28mph then they think that's a success.

"If we don't put any additional measures in as well, residents cannot understand why it says a road's 20 miles per hour when there's people speeding about.

"I personally would like to see a review of the introduction of 20mph zones, and what the police can and can't do with the resources they've got."

Coun Anderson also said a debate around the use of measures such as speed bumps "also needs to take place".