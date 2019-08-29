Leeds high risk roadworks.

13 locations of planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high risk' of disruption

Here is a list of latest planned roadworks around Leeds where there is a 'high' risk of traffic disruption.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Is your commute into work or local road network affected? READ MORE: Major changes to Leeds bus services until autumn 2020 as work starts to transform city centre traffic and travel

Outside House Number 3a to opposite 2 Claremont Road. Up to September 25.

1. Shaw Lane, Meanwood

Bradford Road to Shancara Court. Up to October 31.

2. Bradford Road, Tingley

Extends 250m west and 250m east of Shadwell roundabout. Until September 9.

3. Ring road, Shadwell

Hunslet Lane To Sheaf Street. Up to September 2.

4. Crown Point Road, Hunslet

