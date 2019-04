But make no mistake, the proposals for HS2 include a lot of demolition, closures, delays and diversions including motorways, key roads and the loss of city centre businesses as well as impacts on various communities and neighbourhoods. This is a brief overview of what's going to happen in Leeds according to HS2 themselves:

1. Road closures across Leeds for years Construction work will see these roads closed: A653 Victoria Road; A653 Meadow Lane; Neville Street; Sovereign Street and Little Neville Street, A61 Hunslet; B6481; Balm Road; Pepper Road; and Hillidge Road.

2. Demolition noise to hit neighbourhoods Homes on various roads across Leeds will be hit by noise from demolition and the trains themselves including Garforth, East Garforth, Micklefield, Barkston Ash, Church Fenton and Ulleskelf and at the Rainbow Nursery School in Barkston Ash.

3. M1 diversions and delays Delays and diversions will hit: the M1 junctions 44 and 45, the M1 junctions 30 and 31, M1 (junction 47), in both directions.

ASDA's HQ in Leeds city centre will be completely bulldozed away, as well as several other businesses including the Hilton Hotel in the city centre and Mecca Bingo in Hunslet

