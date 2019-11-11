12 bus services diverted due to road works at busy Leeds City Centre traffic lights

Vicar Lane, Eastgate Traffic Lights have been shut due to road works, with traffic instead having to be diverted - including 12 different bus services.

First West Yorks tweeted: "Traffic unable to go straight across onto Vicar Lane.

Service 2,3A,7,7S,12,13a,28,42,48,51,52, and X7 have all been diverted.

Vicar Lane

The services are diverting from Vicar Lane left onto Lady Lane, Eastgate Roundabout, up Eastgate and left onto Vicar Lane, First West Yorks confirmed.