12 bus services diverted due to road works at busy Leeds City Centre traffic lights
Bus services have been diverted this morning due to road works on a busy Leeds City Centre road.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:04 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:07 am
Vicar Lane, Eastgate Traffic Lights have been shut due to road works, with traffic instead having to be diverted - including 12 different bus services.
First West Yorks tweeted: "Traffic unable to go straight across onto Vicar Lane.
Service 2,3A,7,7S,12,13a,28,42,48,51,52, and X7 have all been diverted.
The services are diverting from Vicar Lane left onto Lady Lane, Eastgate Roundabout, up Eastgate and left onto Vicar Lane, First West Yorks confirmed.
Lincoln Green Road has also been closed due to a gas leak, First West Yorks said.