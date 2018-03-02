Tractor-driving dad to the rescue in Leeds village cut off by snow

A dad borrowed a tractor and snow plough to clear roads and allow families to get their children to school.

Roads in Micklefield, near Garforth, were in a dangerous condition this week and parents did not feel able to attempt the school run.

But resident Kevin Horner, 33, borrowed a friend’s tractor and snow plough from a nearby farm and spent hours clearing the snow from the roads in the village on Wednesday and Thursday.

His partner, mum-of-two Kerry Horner, said: “It was bad - we had four or five inches here and people weren’t able to get to work, kids couldn’t get to school.

“There was a lot of snow here and Kevin managed to get up all the streets that the snow plough would fit on.

“He is one of those people that is always first to help, and everyone has been so pleased with him. We were able to get our children to school so they could celebrate World Book Day.”

He's not the only hero dad around - disabled Jonathan Atkins, from Horbury, hooked three sledges to his mobility scooter and gave his two children and their friends a ride.