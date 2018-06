Have your say

A town in Germany has been put on lockdown today after a number of animals escaped from a nearby zoo.

People in the town of Luneback in the west of the country have been advised to stay indoors as emergency services work to track the animals down.

Two lions, two tigers and a jaguar are among the animals that are on the loose.

A bear which also escaped has been shot.

It is believed the animals escaped after a storm caused flooding at the private zoo.