Tour de Nando’s at hospital

Pedal power was used to raise awareness of teenage cancer in a fundraising event at the city’s children’s hospital.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and staff from restaurant chain Nando’s teamed up to hold yesterday’s event in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Stationery bikes were set up in the Clarendon Wing during the Tour de Nando’s fundraiser.

The fundraisers pedalled the distance between West Yorkshire Nando’s restaurants.

Nicky Everett, Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Coordinator, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you Nando’s in Leeds Trinity who supported the event and even took part in the cycling.”