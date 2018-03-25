Touching floral tributes to grandfather killed in Leeds crash

0
FLORAL tributes have been placed at the scene of a  crash where a pedestrian died  after being hit by a car in Leeds.

A 38-year old man suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Vectra on Middleton Lane just after 9.30pm on Friday (March 23)

Floral tributes at the scene of the fatal crash

Touching floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash, which happened on Middleton Lane around 300m from its junction with Whinthorpe Avenue heading towards Thorpe On The Hill.

Bouquets of flowers have been placed at the scene of the crash, which happened next to farmland.

One message reads: "Dad, you taught us all to be strong, but sorry we've let you down. We can never be strong enough to accept you have gone. We love you unconditionally."

Another note attached to a bouquet reads: "Grandad, love you lots. Will always think about you and miss you."

Any witnesses or passing drivers with dash-cam footage are asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101.

Police are particularly keen to find out how the Vauxhall Vectra was being driven in the run up to the accident and the circumstances leading to it.

