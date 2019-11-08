Tories reverse Labour lead in Yorkshire but both parties suffer losses

Stock photo of a ballot box. Photo: JPI Media

The Tories have reversed the eight point Labour lead in the region to a five point lead in their favour, polling found.

The Labour vote share is down from almost half in 2017 (49 per cent) to just 29 per cent now, while the Tories have seen a more modest decrease from 41 per cent to 34 per cent.

Chris Curtis, Political Research Manager at YouGov, said: “Just like across the rest of the country, we have seen a swing to the Tories in the Yorkshire and Humber region. Whilst the Tory vote share is down 7 per cent, Labour have lost nearly half their voters across the region, handing the Conservatives a 5 per cent lead.

You Gov polling in Yorkshire. Photo: YouGov

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Given this, Labour will have a battle on its hands to keep control of their marginal seats like Keighley and Colne Valley, where the Conservatives will be putting up a substantial challenge. With the Liberal Democrat tripling their 2017 vote share, they will be hoping to take back Nick Clegg’s old seat of Sheffield Hallam, and Leeds North West which they also lost in 2017.

“But with five weeks still to go of campaigning, and with voters more volatile than ever before, Labour will be hoping to turn these numbers around over the course of the campaign.”

The Tories have piled significant resources into the North so far, as it is seen as the key battleground where if enough seats go blue, they will be hopeful to secure a majority.