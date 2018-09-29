Top marks to developer for Leeds student flats

A new development of student accommodation is set to welcome its second intake after being fully let over the summer holidays.

Blenheim Point, on Blenheim Walk, with 180 bedrooms over seven floors in 29 cluster apartments, is the first Leeds project for the York based developer S Harrison.

It was completed in time to house 100 postgraduate and overseas students who arrived in Leeds for the summer and is preparing to welcome a new wave of freshers.

Earlier this year, the University of Leeds signed a 25-year lease on the 60,000 sq. ft scheme.

Ian Robertson, director of residential at the University of Leeds, said: “Blenheim Point is a stunning residence in a superb location and we were keen to agree a lease.

“S Harrison’s approach gave us the opportunity to influence the scheme’s bespoke specification and by working together have delivered a city centre development that we can both be very proud of.

“The quality of Blenheim Point and the fact that work completed in such good time, meant it was ready to house our initial intake of 100 postgraduate students who arrived in Leeds to study over the summer months.

“Blenheim Point is a sought-after development within our estate, it sets a benchmark and we’ve received lots of positive feedback from residents.”

Ann Scott, managing director of S Harrison, added: “We’re delighted with the success. The lease is a major coup and as the University welcomes its new intake, it’s rewarding to see the building come to life.”