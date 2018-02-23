Top marks for Leeds academy where children ‘love coming to school’

Glowing praise has been issued for staff and leaders at a Leeds school.

Ofsted has rated Morley Newlands Academy as “Outstanding” overall, in a new report.

During their visit, education inspectors found that pupils are impeccably behaved, and “love coming to school”.

They also heaped praise upon the primary school’s principal, Simon McCarthy, and its governing body in terms of leadership.

The report said: “The principal leads the school with a clear moral purpose. He is determined that every pupil will do well. He works methodically and energetically to ensure that this is the case.

“Pupils are impeccably behaved. They love coming to school. They thrive on the rich diet of learning, challenge and care that the school now provides. Pupils are very polite, kind and aware of the needs of others. They are very well prepared for the next steps in their learning.”

The Wide Lane school was rated as “Outstanding” - the highest possible grade - in all areas by inspectors.

Ofsted found that the school makes sure pupils are safe and that their development is well-supported.

The report said: “Pupils feel safe. All staff are carefully and regularly trained to keep them up to date in how to keep children and pupils safe.

“Pupils’ development and well-being are very well supported and pupils are taught to be considerate and confident. High-quality provision for spiritual, moral, social and cultural development supports this.”

It added that the school is “very effectively” supported by the Gorse Academies Trust.

The school has 607 children on its roll, aged between three and 11-years-old.

Principal Simon McCarthy said: “It is a privilege to be the Principal at Morley Newlands Academy.

“Our children and staff are amazing, and we are all proud to have secured such a wonderful outcome. We have an inspiring learning environment and, alongside colleagues from The Gorse Academies Trust, we will continue to give our children the best possible life chances.

“The future is exciting, and we are confident that our school will continue to go from strength to strength.”