Tony Johnson

A harry Potter superfan has transformed the staircase of her Bramley home into a scene from JK Rowling’s wizarding world.

Catherine Hamilton-Edwards, 30, an administrator, has covered her hallway walls with a giant Diagon Alley mural and has a Nimbus 2000 ‘quidditch’ broomstick suspended above the staircase.

She spent two weeks hand painting and glueing blue and gold glitter all over the ceiling to recreate the moving, bewitched roof in the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

Mrs Hamilton-Edwards said: “It all began with me buying a metal sign of Platform 9 and 3/4 and I wanted to put it up in our living room, however, my husband said no.

“He said he would agree to me putting it up on the staircase as it ‘wasn’t really a room’ – and then I had the idea of transforming the whole area into Diagon Alley and Hogwarts.”

The Harry Potter project has proved very popular and Mrs Hamilton-Edwards said she regularly has people coming round to see it.

Even contractors and council inspectors who visit the council-rented house have asked Mrs Hamilton-Edwards if they can take pictures for their children.

Mrs Hamilton-Edwards’ own son, Archiebald, eight, thinks the staircase looks great, though he won’t admit that when his dad is there.

The mother-of-one said: “Archie is a bit of a secret fan. Sometimes he will pretend he doesn’t like Harry Potter but then he’ll ask to watch a film. We both love the magic of it.”

Despite husband Jason’s best efforts to contain the Harry Potter memorabilia, Mrs Hamilton-Edwards admits it has spilt into other rooms.

She now has Prisoner of Azkaban ‘wanted’ pillows in the living room, Ministry of Magic stickers in her bathroom and a Chamber of Secrets entry sign hand-painted on her mirror.

When Catherine’s husband wanted some of his own magic-free space, she created a gaming room for him to play Xbox in the cupboard under the stairs – the same place where Harry used to sleep at his aunt and uncle’s house.

She said: “I can’t remember a week that I didn’t watch at least one Harry Potter film.

“I’m obsessed with Harry Potter and I buy new things for the house every week. I’ll never stop collecting.

“My husband doesn’t love it but it’s fine – he can go to his cupboard under the stairs!”