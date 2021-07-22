Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Every Leeds and West Yorkshire athlete competing and what time their events are on

This year's Olympics are taking place in Tokyo, with many athletes from Leeds and West Yorkshire competing.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:45 pm
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:58 pm

The opening ceremony starts tomorrow at midday, with the Games officially finishing on August 8th.

Read the full list of athletes from West Yorkshire and the dates they are competing below.

Athletics

John Brownlee (right), Lizze Deigan (top left) and Jess Learmonth (bottom left).
Alexandra Bell (Leeds) - 800 metres

When can I watch?

Friday 30th July

Keeley Hodgkinson (Leeds Beckett University) – 800 metres

Tom Pidcock competes in the Games on 26th July.

When can I watch?

Friday 30th July

Tom Bosworth (Leeds Beckett University) - 20 kilometre walk

When can I watch?

Thursday 5th August

Amy-Eloise Markovc (Wakefield Harriers) - 5,000 metres

When can I watch?

Friday 30th July

Cycling

Tom Pidcock (Leeds) - Mountain bike

When can I watch?

Monday 26th July

Lizzie Deignan (Otley) - Road

When can I watch?

Sunday 25th July

Track

Ollie Wood (Wakefield) – Pursuit

When can I watch?

Tuesday 3rd August

Katy Marchant (Leeds) - Sprint

When can I watch?

Friday 6th August

Diving

Dan Goodfellow (City of Leeds) - 3 metres synchronised

When can I watch?

Wednesday 28th July

Jack Laugher (Ripon/City of Leeds) - 3 metres and 3 metres synchronised

When can I watch?

Wednesday 28th July

Matty Lee (Leeds) – 10 metres synchronised

When can I watch?

Wednesday 28th July

Kat Torrance (City of Leeds) - 3 metres synchronised

When can I watch?

Sunday 25th July

Lois Toulson (Huddersfield) - 10 metres synchronised

When can I watch?

Monday 26th July

Football

Rachel Daly (Harrogate)

When can I watch?

Wednesday 21st July

Rugby 7’s

Abi Burton (Castleford)

When can I watch?

Thursday 29th July

Swimming

Max Litchfield (Pontefract) 400 metres IM

When can I watch?

Saturday 24th July

Joe Litchfield (Pontefract) 200 metres IM

When can I watch?

Monday 26th July

Triathlon

Jonny Brownlee (Bramhope)

When can I watch?

Sunday 25th July

Jess Learmonth (Leeds)

When can I watch?

Monday 26th July

Georgia Taylor-Brown (Leeds-based)

When can I watch?

Monday 26th July

