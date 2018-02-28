Toby Nye to lead out team of celebrities for Leeds United fan memorial match

Poorly Leeds fan Toby Nye will lead out a team of celebrities for a charity football match in memory of a fellow supporter.

The five-year-old, who is battling the rare neuroblastoma cancer, has been named as the mascot for a special fundraising game in Ossett, Wakefield, in May.

It the third game of its kind being organised by Darren Powell, in memory of his friend and Whites fan Michael Kew, who died aged 40 after a battle with cancer in 2015.

Stars to play include Emmerdale’s James Hooton and Anthony Quinlan, and former X-Factor Contestants Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy.

Former footballers who will also put on their boots again include ex-Everton player Danny Cadamarteri, former Barnsley defender Thomas Harban and ex-Manchester City duo Lee Crooks and Tony Vaughan.

Mr Powell, 32, from Wakefield, said: “I’m really excited about it, hopefully I can raise more than the £17,000 we managed last year.

“Toby means a lot to me - I’ve met him a few times and I’m in touch with his family, we have got a little bond. It will be a dream come true to walk him on to the pitch and see him smile because whatever life throws at him he is always smiling.”

Toby was diagnosed with the high-risk form of cancer on his fourth birthday.

His family launched an appeal to raise more than £150,000 to pay for antibody treatment as part of his care.

Last year, Leeds United launched a fundraising drive which included players and staff at the club donating their wages towards the cause.

Mr Powell organised a similar game in 2017, featuring actors from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and former X-Factor singers to raise money for Bradley Lowery, a youngster from Durham who also suffered from the neuroblastoma cancer.

Bradley sadly died last year.

Mr Powell’s fundraising exploits - for Bradley, Toby and other good causes - led to him being nominated for a 2017 Pride of Britain award.

The game takes place at Ossett Town’s football ground on May 13. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children on the day.