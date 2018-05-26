Tips to trouble free journey

Sniffing peppermint scents and fuelling people as well as vehicles are some of the ways families can ensure stress-free road trips this summer.

Motoring experts at car leasing giant LeaseCar.uk have compiled a helpful list of eight things drivers should consider before hitting the road.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “When your entire family and all of your luggage is cramped into a tight space for a prolonged period of time, passengers are likely to become irritable and grouchy at some point along the way – which is understandable.”

“But by following these eight tips and tricks, drivers can make sure they’re keeping themselves and their passengers as happy as possible to prevent any potentially stressful situations from arising.”

Plan the journey - Remember to take into account the times of day when you’ll be passing through busy towns and avoid rush hours and roadworks. You should also factor meal and toilet breaks into your plan if you need to be somewhere at a certain time and remember you should take a 15-minute break from driving at least every two hours.

Fuel up - Your car’s not the only thing that needs fuel for the long and arduous journey, so consider taking energy-packed, healthy foods to snack on throughout the drive.

Pack up - It’s a good idea to pack your car with all of your non-essential, non-costly items the night before your journey to avoid unnecessary stress on the morning of your journey. Try to spread the load evenly when packing the car and avoid leaving any items loose – or else someone could get hit if you brake sharply.

Stay fresh - It’s imperative to take regular breaks and if possible, share the driving. Avoid heavy meals before setting off and during the journey, as it can make you feel lethargic.

Peppermint - Pepper mint is an all-natural pick-me-up that has been shown to reduce fatigue and increase alertness, so you’ll be able to take a sniff when a boost is needed.

Emergency supplies - There are a few supplies you might need in an emergency – wet wipes, travel sickness tablets, paracetamol, and plasters to name a few.

Keep ears happy - Making a playlist of your family’s favourite music is a sure-fire way to keep everyone happy, alert and singing along at least for a short while, otherwise audio books can help keep the brain active, without creating a dangerous distraction.

Keep passengers happy - Books are an obvious choice to keep children happy as they can be fun, educational and are compact – but they’re not such a great idea if your co-travellers get car sick. In which case electronics, travel games and colouring books are a must, just opt for wax crayons or colouring pencils instead – and don’t forget the snacks.