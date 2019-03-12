Tiny puppy dumped in a field is rescued by charity workers

This puppy that is just five-weeks-old was found abandoned in a field in Castleford, The Dogs Trust has said.

The terrier-cross, that weighed less than a kilogram was found in a cardboard box without even a blanket to keep him warm.

Hockney would have died if he had not been found when he did.

The pup, which has been nicknamed Hockney after the famous artist David Hockney, is still too young to have been taken from his mother and would not have survived if if had not been discovered.

Emma Cooper, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Leeds who is helping care for Hockney, said: “Puppies of this age shouldn’t be away from their mum, let alone left to fend for themselves in a field.

"He was immediately seen by a vet after being rescued who said he wouldn’t have survived much longer as he was so cold.

"He hadn’t even been left with a blanket. He had worms and has mange, a skin disease, which is he is being treated for.

The puppy is now starting to eat after his ordeal.

"At first he didn’t want to eat anything but his appetite is definitely improving and he is becoming more like the inquisitive puppy he should be at his age.

"We will be looking after him for a few weeks until he has fully recovered and then we will be looking for a wonderful forever home for him where he will continue to get all the love he deserves and needs to grow into a happy, healthy adult dog.

"We would like to remind everyone that if they are ever in a situation where abandonment is their only option, we and other charities can help.”

"Hockney is too young to be adopted currently but once our Veterinary team feel he is ready, we are hoping he will be available in the next two/three weeks. To find out more visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming."