‘Tiny’ art exhibition drawing in the crowds

These intricate illustrations, inspired by weird and wonderful stories, are now on display in Leeds city centre for a limited time.

The Tiny Art Exhibition, by Leeds-based Christine Jopling, is on show until mid-March upstairs at the popular cafe bar Wapentake, in Kirkgate.

Tiny Art Exhibition by Christine Jopling at Wapentake, Kirkgate, Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson.

It features illustrations by Ms Jopling, created for tales penned by authors including Nicholas Rhea, whose books inspired the Heartbeat TV series. Each piece of artwork is for sale for £25 each, including a frame and copy of the magazine it features in.