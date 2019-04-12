Timeline of Poppy Devey Waterhouse's life and relationship with Joe Atkinson as he is jailed for her murder

The boyfriend of a successful university graduate has been given a life sentence for her murder at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday).

Atkinson, 25, will serve 16 years and two months of the sentence, meaning he will be 40-years-old before he is released on licence.

Poppy, 24, originally from Frome in Somerset, was described in a series of emotional statements in court as "prodigiously-gifted" and a "vibrant" personality, with the attack which ended her life branded "savage" and "senseless".

The court heard this morning how the couple had been together for three years after meeting at Nottingham University, but had recently split and were continuing to live in the same flat in Richmond Hill.

