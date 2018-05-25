Time moves on as clock ticks again at Leeds hospital

A historic clock which was specially made to mark the opening of Leeds General Infirmary has been restored and returned to the hospital 150 years on.

The timepiece, built by Potts of Leeds, has been put on display at LGI as part of an exhibition to celebrate a century and a half of the hospital’s Great George Street building.

Famous doctors from the past 70 years are depicted in paintings on show in the Great George Street entrance. The clock is on display at the top of the hospital’s grand steps.

Julian Hartley, chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this exhibition and made it possible. It’s great to be able to showcase the rich history of the Leeds General Infirmary to the public and recognise how much the hospital has achieved over the years.”

The exhibition is part of a year of celebrations which began last October for the 250th anniversary of the founding of Leeds General Infirmary.

The hospital dates back to 1767, when an infirmary was set up “for the relief of sick and hurt poor within this parish.”

The current LGI building was based on designs by Sir George Gilbert Scott, who also designed St Pancras Station in London. It was completed in 1868 and opened to patients the following year.

The exhibition was funded by the Leeds Hospital Charitable Foundation as part of the re-launch of the charity as Leeds Cares.

Its chief executive David Welch said: “We’re delighted to be a part of this fantastic project which really showcases the wonderful history of the hospital. Philanthropy has a huge part to play in the identity of our charity and this exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see the journey of how the infirmary has grown into the respected icon it is today.”