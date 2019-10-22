Tickets on sale today for special Star Wars finale screenings - here’s how to get yours
It’s time for the final chapter in the greatest Jedi story in the galaxy to be told, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to Vue Leeds – with tickets available to buy from today, October 22.
Vue is giving allies of the force and the dark side alike the chance to secure their seats for the December finale.
Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega line-up against Adam Driver, as the stars of J. J. Abrams’ crescendo in the battle of good versus evil, that marks the climax of the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith.
Concluding the Skywalker saga, Rey’s journey continues, as the surviving members of the Resistance face off against Kylo Ren and the First Order once and for all.
The film will hit the big screen on Thursday, December 19, with die-hard fans able to catch it for the first time in special midnight cinema screenings.
Vue’s general manager at Kirkstall, Rachel Carter said: “We’re hugely excited to bring the final instalment of the Skywalker saga to Vue as there’s so much history and nostalgia tied up in the film.
“Star Wars transcends generations and has become part of people’s lives of all ages.
“We’re hoping everyone will be as excited as we are to see Rey take on Kylo Ren, and we are sure tickets will be snapped up, particularly for our very special midnight screenings, so we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.”
Coming from a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released at Vue on Thursday, December 19. Tickets are now available to purchase at www.myvue.com.