Tickets for Disney On Ice at Leeds First Direct Arena are still available - here's how to get them

Have your say

Disney On Ice will be arriving at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of the Wonderful World of Disney On Ice UK tour, bringing a host of beloved characters to the stage.

The family-friendly event will see a mix of both classic and new famous Disney faces brought to life in a magical show filled with impressive set designs, costumes, special effects and breathtaking figure skating.

Audiences will be able to sing along to iconic Disney hits, such as Heigh Ho, Hakuna Matata and Let It Go

When will Disney On Ice be coming to Leeds?

Disney On Ice will be heading to the Leeds First Direct Arena as part of the Wonderful World of Disney On Ice UK tour on March 27.

There will be eight consecutive Leeds dates, running up to March 31.

The full tour dates are:

- March 27 - 6.30pm

- March 28 - 6.30pm

- March 29 - 6.30pm

- March 30 - 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm

- March 31 - 10.30am and 2.30pm

What will the show be like? Which characters will be there?

A host of beloved characters from popular animated Disney films will star in the magical show, including Mickey Mouse, Dory and Simba, the Genie from Aladdin and Snow White’s seven dwarfs.

Audiences will be able to sing along to iconic Disney hits, such as Heigh Ho, Hakuna Matata and the powerful ballad from Frozen, Let It Go.

Expect to be dazzling by impressively choreographed skating routines, thrilling special effects and innovative lighting, in what is guaranteed to be a memorable show.

What age is the show suitable for?

The show is suitable for both adults and children of all ages, with most venues permitting children under the age of two free admission providing they sit on the lap of a parent or guardian. Customers are advised to check the venue for final confirmation.



Where else is Disney On Ice playing on the Wonderful World of Disney on Ice tour?

- March 13-17 - The SSE Arena, Wembley

- March 20-24 - BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

- April 3-7 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

- April 17-21 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

- April 24-28 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

- May 3-5 - SSE Arena, Belfast

- May 10-12 - Citywest Hotel, Dublin

How much are tickets for Disney On Ice at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Tickets range in price between £23 and £80, with platinum tickets costing between £70 and £80 each.

How do you get tickets for Disney On Ice at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Tickets are still available to purchase online via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can call the booking hotline number on 0844 248 1585, or go to the ticket office which is located to the left of the main entrance doors at the venue.