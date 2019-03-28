Tickets for Disney On Ice are still available – here’s how to get them

Have your say

Disney On Ice will be arriving at a number of venues across the UK as part of the Wonderful World of Disney On Ice tour, bringing a host of beloved characters to the stage.

The family-friendly event will see a mix of both classic and new famous Disney faces brought to life in a magical show filled with impressive set designs, costumes, special effects and breathtaking figure skating.

What will the show be like? Which characters will be there?

A host of beloved characters from popular animated Disney films will star in the magical show, including Mickey Mouse, Dory and Simba, the Genie from Aladdin and Snow White’s seven dwarfs.

Audiences will be able to sing along to iconic Disney hits, such as Heigh Ho, Hakuna Matata and the powerful ballad from Frozen, Let It Go.

Expect to be dazzled by impressively choreographed skating routines, thrilling special effects and innovative lighting, in what is guaranteed to be a memorable show.

What age is the show suitable for?

The show is suitable for both adults and children of all ages, with most venues permitting children under the age of two free admission, provided they sit on the lap of a parent or guardian.

Customers are advised to check the venue for final confirmation.

Where is Disney On Ice going on tour?

Disney On Ice will be arriving at a number of venues across the UK as part of the Wonderful World of Disney On Ice tour, concluding at Citywest Hotel in Dublin on 12 May.

The full tour dates are:

- March 28-31 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

- April 3-7 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

- April 11-14 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

- April 17-21 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

- April 24-28 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

- May 3-5 - SSE Arena, Belfast

- May 10-12 - Citywest Hotel, Dublin

How much are tickets for Disney On Ice?

Tickets range in price between £23 and £80, with platinum tickets costing between £70 and £80 each.

How do you get tickets for Disney On Ice?

Tickets are still available to purchase online via Ticketmaster.