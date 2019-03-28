Ticket prices revealed for Odeon Luxe cinema at Leeds retail park The Springs

Cinema bosses today revealed ticket prices for the new ODEON Luxe at The Springs retail park in Leeds.

Friday, April 12, has been confirmed as the date the cinema opens its doors to the public at Thorpe Park in east Leeds.

It will feature 971 handmade reclining seats across 10 brand new high-tech screens and has created 80 new jobs in the local area.

And today bosses revealed details of an introductory ticket price policy from the opening right through to May 31.

Tickets will cost £5 per person before 5pm between Monday and Friday. For peak times, adult tickets will be priced from £10.50 and children from £7.50.

The cinema will also boast an ODEON iSense screen that is taller than a double decker bus and curved to maximise light reflection.

The cinema will also be home to the UK’s second Dolby Cinema screen - the first outside London following the reopening of ODEON’s flagship venue at Leicester Square.

A spokeswoman for ODEON Luxe added: "Guests can upgrade to enjoy a film in our fantastic iSense and Dolby Cinema screens for a small extra cost, offering film fans the very best cinematic technology and viewing experience."

The complex also boasts a Costa outlet and will provide a range of cinema favourites - ice cream, pop corn as well as soft drinks, wine, spirits cocktails and prosecco. There will also be Changing Places facilities as well as a conference room