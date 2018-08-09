Thunderstorms and heavy downpours predicted to hit Leeds

Have your say

Who wanted the dry, warm weather to continue anyway?

If you were one of the people who was begging for some rain, well you may be about to hit the jackpot.

That's right, Met Office experts are predicted heavy downpours and the chance of thunderstorms over the coming days for Leeds.

Today (Thursday) should remain dry, if not a little cloudy, with highs of 20 °C expected.

But that's when the weather is expected to take a down turn.

Heavy rain is set to hit the city between 9am and 11am on Friday, with light rain predicted for the majority of the day and highs of just 17 °C.

The weekend story doesn't improve too much.

Saturday is the better of thetwo days with long dry spells expected and highs of around 21 °C.

But on Sunday, the heavens will open once again with rain forecast all day, including heavy showers in the early morning and evening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Scattered showers are expected (on Friday), interspersed with occasional brighter or sunny spells. These showers could be heavy at times, perhaps with thunder or hail, before easing through the evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

"It will be largely dry at first Saturday, before thickening cloud brings rain later.

"Turning breezy with further outbreaks of rain Sunday, these occasionally heavy. Scattered showers, and only brief brighter spells Monday."