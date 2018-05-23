Thunder and heavy rain could hit Leeds - and here's when

Leeds could be set for heavy downpours and even thunder storms, according to experts.

Could Leeds be set for scenes like this?

The Met Office are predicting glorious weather for over the Bank Holiday weekend, but the city may have to brace itself for one more day of extreme rain before the winter coats can be stored away for good.

Thursday is set to be a warm day with highs of 20C. It's expected to be cloudy through the money before brightening up as we head into the afternoon.

And Friday is when the weather goes downhill, if the predictions are correct.

With a high of just 14C predicted and the chance of rain for most of the day, the umbrellas and hooded coats might be making an appearance.

Heavy rain is forecast for the morning, with the chance of thundery showers earlier in the day.

But don't worry, as it will soon clear and the city will be graced with glorious sunshine for the Bank Holiday.

Highs of 20C are forecast for Saturday, although it will be overcast, with Sunday being the stand-out by far.

Prolonged sunny spells and highs of 21C on Sunday mean that the shorts and vests should be able to come put of the wardrobe again.

Monday looks like being slightly cooler and cloudier, with highs of 20C predicted.