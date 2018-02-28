Thug stabbed bouncer in Leeds city centre bar before crashing car in police chase

A man stabbed a bouncer during a disturbance in a city centre bar before crashing his girlfriend’s car during a police chase through the city.

Nathan Thompson was locked up for more than four years after a court heard he left the doorman with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Thompson, 27, also fled the wreckage of the car crash leaving his partner screaming in pain with a knee injury.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident started in The Alchemist on July 22 last year.

Rukhshanda Hussain, prosecuting, Thompson became aggressive after two men began flirting with his partner while he was at the bar getting a drink.

Security staff were contacted when Thompson confronted one of the men and threatened to stab him.

Thompson had to be ejected from the bar after he refused to leave.

Miss Hussain said Thompson lunged at one of the door staff with a small knife.

Another bouncer picked up a metal chair to defend himself and stuck Thompson to the shoulder.

Thompson and his partner got into an Audi car as police arrived on the scene.

Thompson was driving and refused to stop.

He drove at speed across the city before crashing in the Farsley area.

The prosecutor said Thompson lost control and went airborne before crashing into parked cars.

The front wheel of the Audi was snapped off during the collision.

Thompson’s partner suffered a serious gash to her knee which needed stitches.

The defendant ran off but was caught after officers used a taser to detain him.

The doorman avoided serious injury and needed stitches to the stomach wound.

Thompson, of Prospect Street, Farsley, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for four years, four months.

Rachim Singh, mitigating, said Thompson accepted he should have walked away when trouble started in the bar.

He added that Thompson panicked and drove away from the scene.

Judge Simon Philip, QC, said: “This was a busy nightclub premises and the victim was working in a public capacity as a doorman to keep members of the public safe.”