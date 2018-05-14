Three shootings in less than a week: Everything we know about the latest spate of gun violence in Leeds

Leeds has been hit by a spate of gun violence, with three incidents in less than a week.

The first incident took place on Servia Hill in the Woodhouse area of Leeds at around 5pm on Wednesday, May 9, before a separate shooting occurred on Burmantofts Street less than two hours later.

Another shooting was reported to police on Sunday, May 13 when a man visited the emergency department of the hospital to receive treatment for a gun shot wound.

The man told officers that he had been shot at about 7.30pm that evening at the junction of Spencer Place and Shepherd’s Lane in Chapeltown when a dark coloured hatchback car pulled alongside him as he walked down the street.

Here is everything we know about the three incidents, which aren't being treated as related:



Montage of images from the Burmantofts Street incident last week