Three parties on one rooftop

To really see in 2018 in style then it really has to be a roof-top party and over in Victoria Gate where there are no less than three to choose from.

East 59th is starting the party early with the festive brunch menu, which includes the ‘Manhattan Breakfast,’ chorizo sausage roll and buttermilk turkey burger – washed down with free-flowing pear and cranberry bellinis, Bloody Marys or prosecco.

The menu is available from 11am to 4pm before the venue is transformed into a lively rooftop party for its glittering ‘Sin City’ event, with music from special guest DJs as well as live percussion, prosecco and luxurious canapés.

At Japanese restaurant Issho, guests will be greeted with a glass of champagne on arrival before tucking into a five course tasting menu with dishes such as chicken karaage, sushi and rib eye steak. The £75 ticket include access to Issho’s bar to continue the party and ring in the new year with the venue’s house DJ.

Victoria Casino is hosting a three course dinner, champagne on arrival and a table for the whole night for £70 and a second £30 VIP package offering guests an arrival cocktail, canapés, and a sparkling glass of fizz when the clock strikes twelve.