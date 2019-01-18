Three men ran dark web site from Leeds selling deadly Fentanyl drug worldwide

Have your say

Three men who ran a dark web business which sold potentially deadly drugs around the world have been jailed.

Lee Childs, 45, Jake Levene, 23, and Mandy Lowther, 22, ran the UKBargins business, which sold Fentanyl, a drug which is said by the National Crime Agency to be around 50 times stronger than heroin, and Carfentanyl, which is even more potent.

Photo issued by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of items in a workshop used by, Jake Levene, 22, Lee Childs, 45 and Mandy Lowther, 21, to make the potentially lethal drug fentanyl and who ran a dark web business selling the drug to customers across the world. Photo: NCA/PA

The three have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court today.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the trio generated £163,474 in five months through the business, which operated from an industrial unit in Peel Street, Morley, Leeds.

The class A drug, which is prescribed for severe pain relief, is over 100 times stronger than morphine, with as little as 0.002g of fentanyl potentially fatal.

Lavene, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, controlled the premises with Lowther, of Leeds, while Childs, also of Leeds, was responsible for posting packages of drugs to customers.

The drugs were posted to customers throughout the UK as well as the US, Germany, Norway, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France, Singapore, Holland and Spain.

The organised crime group sold 2,853 items to 443 customers worldwide, with 172 in the UK.

The men were arrested in April 2017 after National Crime Agency officers and West Midlands Police raided the unit.

Officers discovered 677g of pure carfentanyl - which equates to millions of lethal doses.

Officers also discovered they had turned over £163,474 during the indictment period between December 1 2016 and April 30 2017.

Lowther was admitted unconscious to Leeds Accident and Emergency on 20 February 2017 and transferred to the intensive care unit.

He was in a coma and diagnosed with a hypoxic brain injury.

His illness was linked to exposure to fentanyl and carfentanyl.

He later recovered, but despite his near-death experience continued to supply the deadly drugs until the unit was raided.

As little as 0.002g of fentanyl (within a typical 0.1g heroin deal) is potentially fatal.

Post-mortem results indicate that 125 drug related deaths in the UK are known to be linked to fentanyl or one of its analogues, including carfentanyl.

The majority of these deaths occurred before mid-2017, though cases have continued into 2018.

Seventy-one occurred in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The trio pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to evade the prohibition on the exportation of a controlled Class A drug and two counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.

They will return to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on September 7.

Greg McKenna, regional head of investigations at the NCA, said: “This operation has resulted in the closure of an organised crime group sending horrifically dangerous drugs across the world, and the jailing of the men behind it.

“They knew exactly how lethal the drugs were but continued to sell them.

“There have been more than 120 UK deaths relating to fentanyl or carfentanyl since December 2016.

“We have taken out a main supplier but the threat from synthetic opioids remains and we will continue to respond to this UK-wide threat with our law enforcement partners.”

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We worked closely with the NCA to investigate and then dismantle this operation.

“Following this investigation significant work has been done between partners to increase understanding of the issue and to mitigate further harm to drug users.

“That work coupled with a variety of law enforcement activity has greatly reduced the fatalities we are seeing linked to these drugs. But the problem is still very real and we need the community to come forward with information to help us. If we know about it we will take action.”

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a very powerful opiod estimated to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl is a very powerful opiod estimated to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Its analogue Carfentanyl is 10,000 times stronger again.