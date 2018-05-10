Three jailed after police uncover cannabis farm in Leeds

Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 12 years for their part in a cannabis-growing operation in Leeds.

Lyndon Hudson, Shkelzen Shaqiri and Ilvir Ylli were arrested after officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit raided a house on Wakefield Road in Oulton in September 2016.

Ilvir Ylli.

They found more than 550 cannabis plants inside the property with a potential street value running into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police described the operation – which took up four rooms in the house – as “sophisticated”.

Hudson, 39, of Servia Gardens in Woodhouse, Leeds, Shaqiri, 36, from North Finchley in London, and Ylli, 35, from Peterborough, were charged with conspiracy to produce class B drugs.

Hudson and Shaqiri admitted the charges at Leeds Crown Court while Ylli was found guilty last month. All three were sentenced earlier this week.

Shkelzen Shaqiri.

Det Chief Insp Warren Stevenson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Protective Services (Crime) Department, said: “Illegal drugs bring misery to the communities we protect and serve. These three were behind a sophisticated growing operation which was looking to put such illegal drugs out into the community.

“That cannabis has now been destroyed and the three men have a considerable amount of time inside to consider the consequences of their actions.”

Hudson, who also admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property, was jailed for five years and three months. He was carrying £15,000 in cash when he was arrested.

Ylli was sentenced to four years and Shaqiri to three years and two months.