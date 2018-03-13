Three hurt in serious collision close to A1 in Wakefield district

Three people have been injured in a serious collision near the A1 this morning.

Police said they were called to a three car crash at Wrangbrook Lane in North Elmsall, close to the junction with Dale Lane at around 7.45am.

Emergency services including the fire service, air ambulance and ambulance attended.

Police said two people were trapped in one of the vehicles and a third person was trapped in another.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said three people were hurt, with at least one female seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road was closed at the junction with the A1 at 8.12am.