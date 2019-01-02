Three held after man is seriously injured in ‘bladed weapon’ incident in York

Three people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the 27-year-old’s injuries – which were to his back – are thought to have been caused by a “bladed weapon”.

The man was found after officers were called to Swann Street, off Nunnery Lane in the city centre, at about 9.10am yesterday.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where last night he remained in a serious condition.

A 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested at the Swann Street scene.

A 30-year-old man was then arrested on Lowther Street, near York Hospital, at about 4pm after police carried out what they described as a “pro-active” operation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said last night: “All those arrested remain in custody and [we] are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”