Three dogs die in Leeds house fire where no smoke alarm was fitted

Three dogs died and two people suffered smoke inhalation after a house caught fire.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the blaze was out when crews arrived at the house on Mall Lane, Guiseley, at around 7.40pm yesterday (Sunday).

The kitchen of the house had caught fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The fire was out on arrival of fire crews but two occupants were treated on the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but did not attend hospital.

"Three dogs perished in the property and a further two were treated with oxygen by firefighters and taken to a vets for further treatment.

"No smoke detectors were fitted at the time of the incident."