Three day celebration aims to promote Leeds as a global travel hotspot

A three-day celebration of Leeds’s tourism credentials will help promote the city as a global travel hotspot.

Running until Saturday, it’s part of a wider initiative to promote Leeds as a top European city break destination in the UK.

Over the course of the three day trip, influencers and bloggers from across the UK will explore some of the best spots in Leeds for heritage, culture and food and drink.

At the same time, Leeds has been chosen to host two of the world’s leading travel influencers identified by Visit Britain, who are extending their visit to the UK after attending the Social Travel Summit in Belfast.

Each guest will be given an individual itinerary to suit their interests and will take part in activities such as a private tour of Leeds Art Gallery and the Royal Armouries, a brewery tour at Northern Monk and a ‘safari supper’ dining experience at Victoria Leeds.

Last year, Leeds welcomed 29 million tourism visits, a 6.3 per cent increase from 2016.

During #INLeedsweekend, the guests will post on their popular social media channels and blogs about the trip, providing publicity internationally for the city’s tourism wares. It’s hoped the inaugural celebration weekend will be the first of many, with another already planned for November, when the city’s Christmas offerings will be showcased.

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said: “Leeds is a world-class city with a thriving economy and tourism plays a vital role in its success, benefitting everyone who lives and works here.

“We are fortunate to be able to live and work in such an incredible city and I’m thrilled we are able to show the world some of the great things we have to offer during the first #INLeedsweekend.”

Claire Heap, visitor economy manager for Visit Leeds, said: “We can’t wait to host our first #INLeedsweekend this week. Our itinerary is jam packed full of experiences that showcase Leeds as the fun, diverse and exciting city we all know and love.

“It has been fantastic to see so many organisations from across the city come together to support this event and we hope their support will continue to grow for future #INLeeds events.”

The #INLeeds weekend is backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, and has involved a number of key organisations and businesses across the city.

These include Leeds Kirkgate Market, The Ivy, Harvey Nichols, Issho, Victoria Gate, 200 Degrees, The Royal Armouries, Leeds Art Gallery, John Lewis, Opera North, Headrow House, The Maven, Shears Yard, Radisson Blu, National Express, Yorkshire Evening Post

CULTURE, COFFEE AND CRAFT BEER

the YEP caught up with some of this weekend’s VIP guests to find out what they are most looking forward to seeing.

Food and travel photographer Rachel Cohen (travelswithmyphone.com) is looking forward to exploring the city’s food scene, but also landmark spots like the Corn Exchnage. For Penelope Bielckus (theflyawaygirl.com) it’s all about coffee and craft beer, and she is keen to check out the ‘Dark Arches’ bars. For Russian born Katya Jackson (katyajackson.com) meanwhile, the beautiful Kirkstall Abbey is a real draw, as is exploring the city’s industrial past.