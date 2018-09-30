Three arrests made and trams vandalised ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United clash

Sheffield's Supertrams were suspended on derby night as trouble flared between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday fans.

There were reports that trams had been vandalised on Friday night as the clubs faced each other at Hillsborough - with operators Stagecoach confirming they had had to suspend services due to the disorder.

Pockets of trouble erupted between rival fans, and three arrests were made - although it is not known which club they supported. Another man was ejected from the ground.

Police say one man was arrested for assaulting a police constable, another for breach of the peace and the third for being drunk and disorderly.

The match ended 1-1.

Supertram said:

"Both yellow and blue route suspended from Cathedral - Middlewood/ Malin Bridge until further notice due to staff safety concerns and vandalism to several trams. Sorry for any inconvenience to our customers. Stagecoach Bus accepting tickets in the area affected."