Three arrested after Yorkshire stone thefts in Harehills

Have your say

Three men were arrested after stealing Yorkshire Stone from a street in Harehills.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Foundry Approach on Thursday as the thefts were happening.

The van was stopped in Easy Road, Leeds.

-> Watch shocking moment pavement slab thieves threaten passer-by with a pickaxe

The Ford van had left by the time officers arrived, but it was later spotted later in the day in Easy Road, Cross Green, by the Roads Policing Traffic Unit.

-> Baby died from sepsis in Leeds hospital after being misdiagnosed with a stomach bug

The van initially failed to stop for the police when signalled. It was also registered as stolen and had false number plates.

Drugs were also discovered in the van.