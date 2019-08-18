Thousands turn out for Bramley Festival

It was a bumper attendance at Bramley Festival today in a tradition that dates back to the 1850s.

Despite fears on Friday that the event might have to be cancelled as Leeds was deluged by downpours, the sun shone on Bramley Park as more than 4,000 people turned out for the annual event.

Darcie Power witha Diddy Dennis fire engine at Bramley Carnival. Picture Tony Johnson.

There was a funfair, talent show providing free entertainment all afternoon, a fire show and usual fair attractions such as donkey rides, a bouncy castle and face-painting.

Co-organiser Steve McBarron said: "Its origins go back to the 1850s, it is a very long tradition but we did it as a festival three years ago. We think today has been very successful, it has been very well attended and we are very happy.

"We have been very lucky with the weather considering on Friday we thought we might have to abandon it."

The Dazle dance troupe entertain the crowds at Bramley Carnival. Picture Tony Johnson.