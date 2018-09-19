Thousands to unite against dementia at Leeds Memory Walk

More than 4,000 people will join forces to unite against dementia at Leeds Memory Walk this Saturday.

The event, in the Temple Newsam Estate, brings together people from all walks of life paying tribute to, or walking in memory of, a loved one affected by the condition.

Rebecca Scott, Senior Mass participation Events Officer for Memory Walk, said: “We’re thrilled that the number of people signing up for Saturday’s walk in Leeds has now exceeded 4,000.

“Last year’s event raised more than £255,000 so hopes are high that we can do even better this year.

“The money goes towards research into a finding a cure, improving treatment and supporting people affected by the condition through a range of services.”

Among those walking on Saturday is Fiona West, from Micklefield, whose mother Joyce Clark died with dementia last December shortly before her 84th birthday.

Mum-of-three Fiona, 55, a self-employed saddlery retailer, will be walking with 70-year-old Rosa Peterson, who she met through a dementia support group on Facebook. Rosa was diagnosed with vascular dementia last year.

Fiona said: “Mum’s death hasn’t quite hit me yet, but I will be walking in her memory.

“Memory Walk is such a lovely event – it raises much needed funds for Alzheimer’s Society but also increases awareness of this awful disease.”

Fiona and Rosa will be joined by former councillor Catherine Dobson and Fiona’s Labrador, Berty, who was born on the day of her mother’s funeral.

The Memory Walk sets off from Temple Newsam House at 11am. There is a 6km walk and a 2km walk. Participants must register in advance at memorywalk.org.uk