'Thousands of pounds' worth of stock stolen in raid at Diesel in Leeds

Staff at designer clothing store Diesel are still totting up the value of stock stolen by a gang of thieves who raided the shop in the early hours of the morning.

The group targeted the boutique on King Edward Street in the Victoria Quarter just after 4am.

They smashed the front window to gain access and fled with designer gear.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The offenders had smashed a large plate-glass window to gain access and searched the store before stealing a large quantity of goods.

"A full stock check is being completed to establish what has gone but it is estimated to several thousand pounds worth of goods.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13180501883 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Several luxury stores in Leeds city centre have been targeted by thieves in the past year.

In February, stunned shoppers filmed a gang who ram raided a Rolex retailer on Commercial Street in broad daylight.

Designer store Flannels on Vicar Lane has been struck three times in nine months - in one raid in August a Nissan Qashqai was left inside the shop after being used to ram it.

In October 2017 a 4x4 was abandoned in the middle of Call Lane after being used in a robbery at a jeweller's shop in the middle of the day.

