Thousands of households hit with power cut in Leeds

Thousands of houses are without power tonight as extreme weather conditions continue to batter the city.

Northern Powergrid has announced that 2,500 homes are without power in the LS10 postcode.

Snow in Leeds

Households hit with the cut are expected to be without power for about an hour.

A spokesman for Northern Powergrid said: "Hi, for everyone affected by a power cut in #LS10 Leeds area, GTC/IPNL are going to be onsite within the hour.

"They have advised there's approx. 2500 customers affected by the power cut. Please contact them for further updates on 0800 0326990 or 0800 0130849."

More snow has resulted in traffic chaos across Yorkshire on Thursday.

